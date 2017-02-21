Dartford Normandy veteran Ian Charles Hammerton MBE dies at the age of 95
A remembrance service has been held for a Normandy veteran honoured with an MBE and France's top military medal. Ian Charles Hammerton, a recipient of both the Croix de Guerre and Lgion d'Honneur, died at his home on January 11 at the age of 95. His funeral was held at Eltham Crematorium last Tuesday, followed by the service at St Barnabas' Church in Joyden's Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch lawmaker suspends campaigning due to secu...
|Thu
|ChinChin
|1
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan '17
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC