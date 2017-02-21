Dartford Normandy veteran Ian Charles Hammerton MBE dies at the age of 95

A remembrance service has been held for a Normandy veteran honoured with an MBE and France's top military medal. Ian Charles Hammerton, a recipient of both the Croix de Guerre and Lgion d'Honneur, died at his home on January 11 at the age of 95. His funeral was held at Eltham Crematorium last Tuesday, followed by the service at St Barnabas' Church in Joyden's Wood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.