Damen Shipyards takes position in the Caribbean

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Following the agreement made between the government of Curacao and Damen Shipyards Group in September last year, Damen Shiprepair & Conversion has taken over the management of the Curacao Droogdok Maatschappij as of February 1, 2017. The location will continue its activities under the name of Damen Shiprepair Curacao .

