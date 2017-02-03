Damen Shipyards takes position in the Caribbean
WILLEMSTAD, Curacao -- Following the agreement made between the government of Curacao and Damen Shipyards Group in September last year, Damen Shiprepair & Conversion has taken over the management of the Curacao Droogdok Maatschappij as of February 1, 2017. The location will continue its activities under the name of Damen Shiprepair Curacao .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|12 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC