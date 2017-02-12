Damen Shiprepair Cuts 150 Jobs

Damen Shiprepair Cuts 150 Jobs

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion plans to lay off around 150 workers as part of its reorganisation program at three Dutch yards within its group. All employees at the three locations - Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam , Damen Shiprepair Van Brink and Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen - have been informed, along with the workers' council and trade unions.

