Damen Shiprepair Cuts 150 Jobs

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion plans to lay off around 150 workers as part of its reorganisation program at three Dutch yards within its group. All employees at the three locations - Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam , Damen Shiprepair Van Brink and Damen Shiprepair Vlissingen - have been informed, along with the workers' council and trade unions.

