Damen books DAB Vloot ferry order

The last newbuild order of 2016 for the Damen Shipyards Group was signed on the 31st of December with DAB Vloot of Belgium. The vessel will be a 25-metre ferry especially designed to carry vehicles and passengers across the canal linking Ghent and Terneuzen.

Chicago, IL

