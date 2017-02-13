Damen books DAB Vloot ferry order
The last newbuild order of 2016 for the Damen Shipyards Group was signed on the 31st of December with DAB Vloot of Belgium. The vessel will be a 25-metre ferry especially designed to carry vehicles and passengers across the canal linking Ghent and Terneuzen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan '17
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC