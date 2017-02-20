County commissioners approve contract...

County commissioners approve contractor for - Operation Pegasus'

Read more: The Capital-Journal

An upcoming Shawnee County emergency management exercise, "Operation Pegasus," bears the same name as an evacuation carried out during World War II, said county emergency management director Dusty Nichols. Agencies taking part in Shawnee County's exercise will "assess and evacuate," much as Allied troops did during the 1944 Operation Pegasus, Nichols said.

Chicago, IL

