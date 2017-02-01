Concor infringement doesn't impact M&R

Concor infringement doesn't impact M&R

The Competition Tribunal has granted a declaratory order confirming Concor, a subsidiary of listed Murray & Roberts , contravened the Competition Act in tendering for a number of projects. It follows M&R being granted conditional immunity from an administrative penalty for the projects, with this immunity extended to Concor, which was acquired by M&R in 2006.

Chicago, IL

