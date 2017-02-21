Buttercups focus light to heat their flowers and attract insects
Inside each flower petal, special cells create two layers of air that deflect the light reaching them sideways. This makes the petals act together like a parabolic reflector, focusing visible and infrared light on the flower centre.
