Body dysmorphic disorder may be under-diagnosed in patients seeking cosmetic procedures
Plastic surgeons and other cosmetic professionals are familiar with the challenges posed by patients with body dysmorphic disorder seeking cosmetic procedures, reports a survey study in the February issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . But BDD may be "under-diagnosed" by cosmetic professionals, compared with the two to ten percent prevalence rates reported in previous studies, suggests the study by Theo Bouman, PhD, of University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and colleagues.
