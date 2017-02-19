Body dysmorphic disorder may be 'unde...

Body dysmorphic disorder may be 'under-diagnosed' by cosmetic professionals, study suggests

Plastic surgeons and other cosmetic professionals are familiar with the challenges posed by patients with body dysmorphic disorder seeking cosmetic procedures, reports a survey study in the February issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . But BDD may be "under-diagnosed" by cosmetic professionals, compared with the two to ten percent prevalence rates reported in previous studies, suggests the study by Theo Bouman, PhD, of University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and colleagues.

Chicago, IL

