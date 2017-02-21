Australia should opt out of joining US operations in South China Sea, says retired defence chief
The retired defence chief Angus Houston has warned Australia should not participate in freedom of navigation operations within 12 nautical miles of China's artificial islands in the South China Sea. He has also criticised the push to blockade China's artificial islands, saying that would invite a "sharp response" from Beijing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|5 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Muslim groups criticize Wilders' 'Moroccan scum...
|Feb 19
|fru fru
|2
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi...
|Feb 13
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan '17
|George
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC