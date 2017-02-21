Australia should opt out of joining U...

Australia should opt out of joining US operations in South China Sea, says retired defence chief

The retired defence chief Angus Houston has warned Australia should not participate in freedom of navigation operations within 12 nautical miles of China's artificial islands in the South China Sea. He has also criticised the push to blockade China's artificial islands, saying that would invite a "sharp response" from Beijing.

Chicago, IL

