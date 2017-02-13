Australia accused of crimes against h...

Australia accused of crimes against humanity over refugee camps

Human rights lawyers are seeking to put Australia on trial for crimes against humanity over the treatment of refugees at its UN-condemned offshore detention camps. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has been asked to examine the use of the camps on Pacific islands Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus after receiving harrowing accounts.



