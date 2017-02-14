As election looms, Dutch eyes turn right to Geert Wilders

Several times a week, "village elders" in the scenic Dutch tourist town of Volendam cram into a small hut overlooking the harbour, as yet another boatload of Asian tourists depart in the background. For many the green-and-white "Het Praathuis" - Dutch for "talk house" or "meeting place" is the spot to test local sentiment - whether it be inclement weather, local football success or the unending stream of day-trippers from nearby Amsterdam looking for an "authentic Holland" experience.

