As Asean chair, Philippines faces dilemma over agenda

18 hrs ago

Manila could focus talks on the South China Sea dispute, but Duterte is expected to also seek help on issues tied to his domestic policies, including drugs and terrorism After taking over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year, the Philippines has again found itself at the centre of regional politics. Manila is under growing pressure to ensure unity among member states and reassert the centrality of the organisation body in defining security.

