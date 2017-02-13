ARTS & CULTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members

Honoring 100 years of the minimalistic Dutch art movement, the city is erecting a series of art works inspired by De Stijl founder Piet Mondrian The Hague, Netherlands is celebrating 100 years of the De Stijl art movement by recreating famed art works around the city. The year-long project has been dubbed "Mondrian to Dutch Design," and will encapsulate a series of large scale art works inspired by Dutch-born artist and guiding force in the De Stijl art movement, Piet Mondrian.

