Another secret service agent protecting Dutch politician was suspended in 2015

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Dutch secret service suspended two agents in 2015, including one who had been assigned to the security detail of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' justice minister said on Friday. Dutch far right Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders campaigns for the 2017 Dutch election in Spijkenisse, a suburb of Rotterdam, Netherlands, February 18, 2017.

