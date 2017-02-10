Anne Frank exhibition opens
The exhibition, which tells of the story of the late Jewish woman Annelies Marie Frank, one of the most prominent victims of the Holocaust, will run for a year. It is co-funded by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.
|Seattle Jews rally for refugees: 'We are not go...
|Feb 4
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan '17
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan '17
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
