Air and water quality in the Netherlands: an EU concern
The European Commission has issued reports assessing the main environmental concerns facing each member state, in addition to encouraging a plan of action for implementing the EU's environmental policy. The main concerns outlined in the report for the Netherlands were related to the quality of the county's air and water.
