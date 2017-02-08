Air and water quality in the Netherla...

Air and water quality in the Netherlands: an EU concern

The European Commission has issued reports assessing the main environmental concerns facing each member state, in addition to encouraging a plan of action for implementing the EU's environmental policy. The main concerns outlined in the report for the Netherlands were related to the quality of the county's air and water.

Chicago, IL

