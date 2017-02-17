Africa: Who Cares About the ICC's Trial of LRA Fighter Dominic Ongwen?
Thousands were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in the conflict with the Lord's Resistance Army. So why aren't more Ugandans following the first public trial on the matter? Given that it is the first public trial for crimes committed in the two-decade war between the Lord's Resistance Army and Ugandan army, the case against Dominic Ongwen at the International Criminal Court should, theoretically, be at the forefront of most Ugandans' minds.
