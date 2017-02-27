Ad Hoc Release: ALSO acquires Dutch distributor Five 4 U
ALSO Holding AG will acquire the Dutch distributor Five 4 U B.V. The closing of the transaction, which is expected in the coming months, remains subject to the usual regulatory approvals. The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.
