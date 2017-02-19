19 int'l judges named for Kosovo spec...

19 int'l judges named for Kosovo special court

The European Union has appointed 19 international judges to a special court that will prosecute ethnic Albanian rebels for crimes during and immediately after Kosovo's war for independence. A statement Tuesday said the Kosovo Specialist Chambers judges come from 12 EU countries and the United States and Canada.

Chicago, IL

