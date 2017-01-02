Women may have been fertilized with '...

Women may have been fertilized with 'wrong sperm'

A Dutch medical facility has launched an investigation after discovering up to 26 women it was treating for infertility may have been fertilized with sperm from a man other than the intended father. The investigation will cover fertility treatments that took place between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016 at the University Medical Center in Utrecht .

