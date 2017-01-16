Wilders lashes out at Dutch premier R...

Wilders lashes out at Dutch premier Rutte ahead of elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch firebrand populist Geert Wilders on Monday accused Prime Minister Mark Rutte of behaving like a "dictator" by ruling out a coalition with Wilders' Party for Freedom after national elections on March 15. Wilders is riding high in opinion polls, but appears increasingly unlikely to be able to form a majority government in this nation whose voting system all but guarantees coalitions. Rutte said in an interview Sunday that the chance of his center-right Liberal Party forming a coalition with Wilders' party was "zero."

Chicago, IL

