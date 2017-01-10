Whiplash: Why the injury that keeps o...

Whiplash: Why the injury that keeps on giving can't be seen

Whiplash symptoms that last years after an accident but cannot be seen in tests could be down to previously unseen functional changes in the pain and posture processing parts of the brain, according to European research. The results of the study, published in EBioMedicine, suggest close interaction between the neck and brain, resulting in changes in blood flow.

Chicago, IL

