What Kate Middleton can teach us about style

What Kate Middleton can teach us about style

18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

As The Duchess of Cambridge prepares to celebrate her 35th birthday, we look back at the 35 style lessons which she's mastered- some of them universally useful... A few years ago, the Duchess was often spotted in her beloved Aquaitalia ankle and knee boots but after being well-loved they soon began to look a little tired and scuffed. Sensibly, they've been done away with in favour of shinier styles.

Chicago, IL

