Vosta LMG Moves to Delft
VOSTA LMG will be moving its headquarters from Amsterdam to Delft in a few days. The move will bring the company closer to its customers, while ensuring continuity of operations and the excellence its customers have come to expect in terms of its product and service offerings.
