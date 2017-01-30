VINCI : Comol5 JV will realize the first part of the Rijnland Route in Netherlands

A JV with cutting edge expertise in tunneling, consisting of TBI companies Mobilis and Croonwolter&dros, DIMCO and VINCI Construction Grands Projets The Province of South Holland has awarded the contract for building the Rijnland Route to Comol5. This international joint venture consists of TBI companies Mobilis and Croonwolter&dros , DIMCO and VINCI Construction Grands Projets .

