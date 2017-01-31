UPDATED: Watford miss out on Krul

Watford have missed out on the signing of Tim Krul after AZ Alkmaar confirmed he had moved to the Dutch club on loan for the rest of the season. Krul has spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax, but had been eager to secure a move away from the Amsterdam club in search of regular football.

