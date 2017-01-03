UPDATE 1-Dutch court upholds Groningen gas output cap meant to ease quake risk
Jan 5 A Dutch court on Thursday upheld a government decision to cap production at the offshore Groningen gas field, a step aimed at easing the risk of earthquakes triggered by drawing gas from Europe's biggest field. The court was responding to requests for a preliminary injunction against the June decision to cap annual output at 24 billion cubic metres until Oct. 1, 2021.
