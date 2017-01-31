UN legal body orders Turkey to release judge
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A United Nations legal panel has ordered Turkey to release a judge who is among thousands of people detained in the aftermath of last year's failed coup. The Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals on Tuesday ordered Ankara to free Judge Aydin Sefa Akay, who also serves as a U.N. jurist, by Feb. 14 and halt legal proceedings against him.
