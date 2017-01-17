UN judge's detention in Turkey delays...

UN judge's detention in Turkey delays Rwandan genocide case

The commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day highlights social tensions as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office Friday, but celebrations around the country also offered potential ways forward THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A former Rwandan government minister convicted at a United Nations tribunal of inciting and aiding genocide is arguing that his case is being unfairly delayed because one of the judges involved has been detained by Turkish authorities. Augustin Ngirabatware, who served as planning minister in Rwanda, is seeking review of his conviction and 30-year prison sentence.

Chicago, IL

