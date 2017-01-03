Uganda: Security Chiefs, Museveni Reported to ICC Over Kasese Attack
A group of MPs from the Rwenzori sub-region have lodged a complaint before the International Criminal Court , seeking to move the office of the chief prosecutor to commence investigations into the raid on King Charles Mumbere's palace in which at least 100 people died. The complaint dated December 9, 2016, is against President Museveni in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of armed forces, Brig Peter Elwelu, and Assistant Inspector General of Police Asuman Mugenyi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|13 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC