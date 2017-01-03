Uganda: Security Chiefs, Museveni Rep...

Uganda: Security Chiefs, Museveni Reported to ICC Over Kasese Attack

10 hrs ago

A group of MPs from the Rwenzori sub-region have lodged a complaint before the International Criminal Court , seeking to move the office of the chief prosecutor to commence investigations into the raid on King Charles Mumbere's palace in which at least 100 people died. The complaint dated December 9, 2016, is against President Museveni in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of armed forces, Brig Peter Elwelu, and Assistant Inspector General of Police Asuman Mugenyi.

Chicago, IL

