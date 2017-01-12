Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A two-day gastronomy event is currently taking place in Holland to promote Sotira Municipality's Protected Designation of Origin product - the vegetable taro root . The event is taking place at the prestigious 'Hotelschool The Hague', in Holland, which is one of the top five hotel schools/hospitality business schools in the world, with 45% of its attendance made up of international students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 7 hr Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec '16 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec '16 kennedy_christian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC