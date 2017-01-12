A two-day gastronomy event is currently taking place in Holland to promote Sotira Municipality's Protected Designation of Origin product - the vegetable taro root . The event is taking place at the prestigious 'Hotelschool The Hague', in Holland, which is one of the top five hotel schools/hospitality business schools in the world, with 45% of its attendance made up of international students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.