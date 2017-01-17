Tunisia attack-linked hate preacher gets UK legal aid
An Islamic hate preacher has won A 123,000 in legal aid despite links to a terror group which murdered 30 British tourists at a Tunisian beach resort. Hani al-Sibai was granted public money to help him fight deportation even though he is alleged to be a 'key influencer' of the extremist Ansar al-Sharia movement.
