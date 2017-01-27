Tokyo donates 'Peace and Justice Bell' to ICC at the Hague
Japanese Ambassador to the Netherlands Hiroshi Inomata , Naoko Saiki, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's International Legal Affairs Bureau and ICC President Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi unveil the 'Peace and Justice Bell' at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Tuesday. A ceremony marking the Japanese government's donation of a "Peace and Justice Bell" to the International Criminal Court was held at the court's main building in The Hague this week.
