This is your chance to be Bon Jovi's opening act

JUNE 06: Musician Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during SeriousFun Children's Network 2016 NYC Gala Show on June 6, 2016 in New York City. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Musician Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during SeriousFun Children's Network 2016 NYC Gala Show on June 6, 2016 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.