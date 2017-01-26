This country is raising $600 million to counter Trump's anti-abortion policy
JANUARY 24: President Donald Trump looks on after signing one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Mon
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC