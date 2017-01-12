The Specter Of Nationalism And Redrawn Borders
The decision by Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic to meet with convicted war criminal Momcilo Krajisnik on January 11 has raised hackles in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Relations between the former Yugoslav Balkan states are at their worst in some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|19 hr
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC