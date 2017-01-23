The Latest: Dutch skaters ignoring th...

The Latest: Dutch skaters ignoring thin ice warnings

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

Dutch ice skaters are ignoring warnings about thin ice and taking to canals and lakes across the country that have frozen over in a cold snap gripping the Netherlands. Dutch media reported Monday that many people had to be hauled out of chilly waters after crashing through thin ice on Sunday.

