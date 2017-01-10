The Dutch pioneer a 3D printer that recycles plastic
With the Netherlands taking circular economy initiatives seriously, it's no surprise that young Dutch entrepreneurs are also getting stuck in, finding ways to combat waste in up and coming markets. 3D printing is one of the growing markets that is expected to soar with one billion dollars being invested in its industrial use in 2017, according to research firm Wohlers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|9 hr
|Crnogorac
|7
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC