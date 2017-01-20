terrence_chapman_and_stephen_chaudoin

Supporters of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo react during a screening of his trial on Jan. 28. The International Criminal Court in The Hague accused Gbagbo of participating in election violence in 2010 that left 3,000 people dead in Ivory Coast. Gbagbo has denied the charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Chicago, IL

