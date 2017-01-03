Temples announce 'Volcano' LP, tourin...

Temples announce 'Volcano' LP, touring w/ Night Beats, Deap Vally & more

Temples ' new album is called Volcano and will be out March 3 via Fat Possum. You can check out cover art and the LP's tracklist, along with a stream of first single and lead cut " Certainty ," below.

