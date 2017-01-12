Tata Steel offers to pay millions for pension scheme revamp - FT
Jan 13 Tata Steel Ltd has offered to pay hundreds of millions of pounds to its pension scheme to release a guarantee the fund holds over its Dutch assets, as the Indian firm moves closer to merging its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp, the Financial Times reported. The pension fund's trustees have a right over the assets in Tata's Ijmuiden plant in the Netherlands in certain circumstances, the FT said.
