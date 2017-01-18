T&T and Netherlands link on agriculture
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, left, presents a token to Jules Bijl, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to T&T. Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat recently met with Jules Bijl, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to T&T, to discuss collaborations on export opportunities for cocoa and cocoa products to the Netherlands and the potential for the horticultural sector with youth involvement.
Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
