SvobodaToday

Outgoing U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden urged the incoming Trump administration to continue to be a strong supporter of Ukraine. Making his final visit to Kyiv as U.S. vice president on January 16, Joe Biden urged the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to support Ukraine.

