STO2 Landed and Data Secured
The STO2 telescope with Dutch detectors on board that circled around the South Pole in December 2016 to investigate gas clouds between the stars landed safely on 30 December. At an altitude of 39 kilometers the NASA telescope circled along with the polar vortex for a period of three weeks.
