Stand and deliver *Jan. 9, 2017, 6:8 PM Ast
DEBATE PARTNERS: Akeela Marin and her debate partner Jevon Henry at the global debating contest hosted by the Debating Society of the Netherlands in The Hague from December 27 to January 4. There are youths throughout Trinidad and Tobago who are shining their light and showing their ability to bring about change. They are extremely ambitious, they are problem solvers and they are proving to be positive influences not only to this country but to the rest of the world.
