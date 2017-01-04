Speaker favors joint sea exploration
Speaker Pantaleon "Bebot" Alvarez threw yesterday his full support to the Philippine government's efforts to seriously study its possible joint partnership with China in the exploration of natural resources in the West Philippine Sea . He expressed confidence that President Duterte, as chief architect of the country's foreign policy, would ensure that the proposed Beijing-Manila joint venture would be mutually beneficial and would further promote the national interest.
