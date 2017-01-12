South China Sea, cybersecurity and tr...

South China Sea, cybersecurity and trade likely to be among key pressure points

US president-elect Donald Trump has said he could use the one-China policy as a bargaining chip in talks with China about trade, among other things. The most recent Sino-US confrontation in the South China Sea saw a Chinese navy warship seize an underwater drone deployed by the American oceanographic survey vessel USNS Bowditch in international waters northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines on December 15. Trump accused China of "stealing" the drone, but Beijing insisted it was acting legitimately.

