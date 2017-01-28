She Decides': Dutch put millions into birth control fund
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government announced Saturday it's putting 10 million euros into an international fund it has launched to finance access to birth control, abortion and sex education for women in developing nations after President Donald Trump cut U.S. funding for such services. Lilianne Ploumen, the minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, said she was making the initial contribution and launched the fund - "She Decides - Global Fundraising Initiative" - with a website .
Read more at The Washington Post.
