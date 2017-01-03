Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition Fro...

Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France Of Kosovo's Ex-Prime Minister

Serbia on January 10 formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war-crimes charges after his arrest there last week. Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia, was arrested on January 4 under an international warrant issued by Serbian courts in 2004.

